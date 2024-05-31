Liverpool transfer round-up: Latest on Bakayoko, Ouedraogo, Mbeumo, and Saudi League raid

Liverpool’s summer transfer window is poised to kick off after the crucial restructuring of the club’s front offices.

New manager Arne Slot is in place, and Michael Edwards is back in an all-encompassing role as CEO of football, bringing back Julian Ward as technical director and Richard Hughes in as the sporting director.

With the changes at the helm concluded, the rumour mill has swung into full force, and we analyse some of the latest murmurings in the media.

Bryan Mbeumo is a target for Liverpool this summer

News from L’Equipe this morning linked the Reds with a shock move for Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroonian forward is reportedly a target for the Reds, who are keen on bolstering their attacking line.

Mbeumo bagged nine goals and six assists in 25 appearances for the Bees this season as injuries curtailed his campaign.

The 24-year-old can be a shrewd addition for the Reds this summer, but it is hard to see Liverpool going for him.

His injury problems aside, Mbeumo does not boast numbers that move the needle for the club (Darwin Nunez netted more league goals).

Mbeumo’s best goal tally in the PL is nine, and the Reds must look for a more consistent and potent striker in front of goal.

Johan Bakayoko coy on future amid Liverpool links

PSV Eindhoven attacker Johan Bakayoko is a name that has been doing the rounds for a while, and the Reds are reportedly back in the mix for him.

Earlier this week, Eindhovens Dagblad reported that Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the 21-year-old.

However, when asked which club he could be playing for next season, he said to Het Belang van Limburg (page 8 sports section), “The only thing I can say is that next year I will be on a football pitch somewhere.”

Bakayoko contributed 12 goals and nine assists in 33 league games, helping Peter Bosz’s side clinch the Eredivisie title. He recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Bakayoko passes the eye and stat tests, alerting suitors like Liverpool. The Reds are after a long-term Mohamed Salah successor, and the Belgian international fits the bill.

He is an exceptional talent, and Liverpool must do everything to get his signature across the dotted line.

Liverpool submit an offer for Assan Ouedraogo

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are one of several Premier League clubs that submitted a proposal to sign Schalke 04 starlet Assan Ouedraogo.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest talents in German football, and many clubs are keen on taking him away from the fallen giants, who failed to gain promotion to the top flight.

The German youth international will prioritise a team where he can jump to the first team, and Liverpool have created a pathway for young players to shine, which could entice him.

However, the race for his signature is not straightforward, with several competitors queueing up. Bayern Munich are among those suitors and have reportedly made the most compelling offer.

It remains to be seen where Ouedraogo will end up this summer, but the Reds are in the mix trying to lure him to Merseyside.

Saudi Pro League plot Merseyside raid

Last summer, Saudi Pro League clubs did plenty of shopping at Liverpool, taking Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson.

The Saudi League is plotting a return to Merseyside for more transfers this summer. The SPL has been linked with moves for as many as four Liverpool players – Salah, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, and Joe Gomez.

Salah and Gomez were targeted last summer and remain on the SPL’s radar heading into the transfer window.

They have also added Diaz and Alisson to their shortlist as they look to move away from transferring veterans in the twilight of their careers to signing players in their prime.