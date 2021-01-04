Liverpool transfer news LIVE: David Carmo, Max Wober, Sven Botman, Gleison Bremer latest

Dayot Upamecano could be a target for Liverpool (AFP)

Jurgen Klopp enters the January transfer window in need of a defender after Liverpool were hit by injuries during the first half of the season.

The champions are top of the Premier League, but the losses of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and, in the short term, Joel Matip, could be felt later in the campaign if the situation is not addressed with some urgency. And while Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have great potential, the Reds may look to acquire a top class, proven centre-back in order to help them navigate their title defence and the initial stages of the Champions League knock-outs, where RB Leipzig await in the last 16.

Thiago Alcantara has struggled with injuries since joining, but the Spanish midfielder’s return to health will add another element to this side, but Klopp will be eager to add quality if the opportunity presents itself, with the Reds stumbling over the festive period after draws against West Brom at Anfield and then another shutout at Newcastle last time out.

Here you will find all the latest gossip, rumours and latest transfer news surrounding Anfield in what has been an unprecedented season. While Klopp is keeping his cards close to his chest for now: “We have solutions in the squad - obviously. But we are struggling still with the injuries we have at this specific moment - it is happening most of the time it is in the centre-half position. That's clear. Some players are injured, play pretty quick like Joel [Matip] and get injured again. It just can happen like this, when it starts at one point and just doesn't stop. So we have solutions in the squad but if we can do something in the window - I don't know, it's really like that. It's a very difficult transfer window, I'm sure you can imagine. Not a lot of clubs have real money, some clubs don't have money but don't need money as well - that's the situation.”