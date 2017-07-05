Liverpool transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Anfield

Liverpool have cooled their interest in signing Keita Balde from Lazio following previous reports of a £30 million bid being rejected, claims Calciomercato.com.

AC Milan have also ended their eagerness to sign the forward, who is out of contract in a year’s time, while Juventus are reportedly still keen on Balde.

Liverpool have lodged a £14.9 million bid in an effort to sign Emanuel Mammana from Lyon, The Sport Review claims.

The report claims Jurgen Klopp is keen to add reinforcements to his defensive line and is ready to offer the 21-year-old a five-year contract worth £2.8m per season.

The three-time capped Argentina international is said to be awaiting permission to discuss personal terms with the Anfield side.

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita wants to join Liverpool, but the Reds may be forced to wait for the end of the transfer window, according to The Independent

The Bundesliga club have told Liverpool they will have to pay €70m for Keita, with Jurgen Klopp willing to be patient in order to land his man.

Liverpool are planning a €12 million bid for Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico, according to ABC de Sevilla .

The Spain international has a €30m release clause, but the Reds are hopeful they can tempt the Liga side to sell for less.

ARSENAL PLOT €80M SPORTING RAID

Gelson Martins Sporting CP

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering an €80 million (£70.2m) double raid on Sporting Lisbon for Gelson Martins and William Carvalho, according to A Bola, via the Mirror .

Wenger is already close to adding Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette to his squad , and is also keen on winger Martins, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, and midfielder Carvalho.

KEITA TO HOLD FUTURE TALKS

HD Naby Keita

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to step up their pursuit of Naby Keita as the midfielder prepares to hold talks with RB Leipzig regarding his future, The Times reports.

Keita is a prime target for Klopp as he looks to improve his squad and is prepared to break the club’s transfer record in order to bring the Guinea international to Anfield.

Leipzig don’t want to sell Keita and reportedly value the versatile midfielder in the €80 million bracket, while Liverpool have offered him a £130,000 a week contract.

LIVERPOOL QUOTE €100M FOR COUTINHO

Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Premier League

Liverpool have told Paris Saint-Germain that Philippe Coutinho will cost €100 million (£87m) after knocking back an enquiry for their Brazilian star, The Mirror reports.

PSG have joined Barcelona in showing an interest in the former Inter Milan playmaker, but Liverpool have no intention of selling during the transfer window and have tried to deter suitors by slapping a huge price tag on Coutinho.

LIVERPOOL BLOCK STURRIDGE EXIT

Daniel Sturridge Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge won’t be allowed to leave Liverpool this summer because of how much it will cost to sign a replacement striker, according to the Sunday Mirror .

Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham have been linked with Sturridge, but only a huge offer will persuade manager Jurgen Klopp to sell the England international.

OX TO SIT OUT ARSENAL CONTRACT

HD Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is prepared to wait out the final year of his contract and leave Arsenal on a free next summer, report The Times .

The England international was made a take-it-or-leave-it offer by the Gunners, amid interest from Liverpool, but he has rejected it, leading to the prospect of Arsenal losing a potentially valuable star for nothing in 2018.

GIMENEZ COULD LEAVE ATLETICO

Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid

Jose Gimenez is considering his future at Atletico Madrid as the Uruguayan wants to be playing regular first-team football next season ahead of the 2018 World Cup, reports AS .

Inter Milan have made an enquiry for the centre-half, who has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.

LIVERPOOL READY £70M FOR RB LEIPZIG STAR

HD Naby Keita main

Liverpool are ready to find out how serious RB Leipzig are about not selling star midfielder Naby Keita, says the Mirror .

Keita is rated at £70 million and has been identified by Jurgen Klopp as his top midfield target, with the club ready to back him and bankroll a move even at that high cost.

LIVERPOOL LOOKING AT ROBERTSON

Andrew Robertson Hull City

Liverpool's search for a new left-back has led them to Hull City's Andrew Robertson, according to the Liverpool Echo .

The Reds are expected to part with Alberto Moreno this summer and have seen top target Ryan Sessegnon commit to a new contract at Fulham.

TEEN SENSATION REJECTS PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE

Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 2017

Ryan Sessegnon has rejected the opportunity of a move to the Premier League in favour of agreeing a new three-year contract at Fulham, reports the Mirror .

Tottenham had been favourites to sign the 17-year-old left-back, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United had also been linked with Sessegnon, but he has decided to stay put. The London-born defender played 30 games in all competitions for Fulham last season.

OX WANTS ARSENAL ASSURANCES

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal

Arsenal are confident Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will sign a new £100,000-a-week contract, but the midfielder wants assurances about his role before committing his future, reports the Evening Standard .

Liverpool and Manchester City have shown an interest in the England international, who has a year left on his current deal and wants to know where he fits into Arsene Wenger’s plans next season.

LUCAS TARGETED BY TRABZONSPOR

Lucas Leiva Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is wanted by Trabzonspor, although the Brazilian’s wage demands could scupper a move to Turkey, according to Fotomac, via Talksport .

Lucas could be available for £5 million this summer as he has a year remaining on his contract and was not an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.

LIVERPOOL MUST PAY €80M FOR KEITA

HD Naby Keita, RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig do not plan to sell midfielder Naby Keita for less than €80 million, according to Bild .

Liverpool are interested in signing the Guinea international but he would cost roughly twice the fee the Reds just paid to add Mohamed Salah from Roma.

LIVERPOOL DON'T WANT GHOULAM

Faouzi Ghoulam Napoli

Liverpool have ruled out a swap deal with Napoli which would see Faouzi Ghoulam move to Anfield and Alberto Moreno head in the opposite direction, according to the Liverpool Echo .

An £11 million bid for Moreno from Napoli has been rejected by Liverpool, who are seeking a straight £15m cash deal as Jurgen Klopp has no interest in signing left-back Ghoulam.

LIVERPOOL TO SWOOP FOR OX

HD Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool wants to back up their move for Mohamed Salah with a swoop for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, claims the Mirror .

The move would cost £30 million despite the England midfielder having just 12 months left on his deal with the Gunners.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been linked with Chelsea but would inject even more pace into Jurgen Klopp's side and add depth as the Reds return to the Champions League.

LIVERPOOL MUST PAY £70M FOR VAN DIJK

HD Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are refusing to give up on Virgil van Dijk but have been told by Southampton that the Dutchman will cost £70 million, according to The Express .

The Reds previously claimed to have ended their interest in the centre-half after being accused of making an illegal approach, but Jurgen Klopp remains keen on getting a deal done.

LIVERPOOL ENTER MBAPPE RACE

Kylian Mbappe France 2017

Liverpool are plotting a bid for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe should he prefer a move to England, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have all been linked with the France international, and the Reds will only make an offer should it materialise he wants to play in the Premier League.