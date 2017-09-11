Liverpool transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Anfield

Chelsea and Liverpool are watching the progress of teenage Uruguayan defender Sebastian Caceres, but could face competition from Barcelona for any deal, claims The Sun .

Caceres plays for Liverpool FC in his homeland and has impressed scouts with his performances since breaking into the first team.

Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho was left hurt by Barcelona's failed pursuit of him in the summer transfer window, according to Don Ballon .

The Brazil international felt that the Catalans should have made a more concerted effort for his signature. The report claims he was given assurances by Barca's directors that he would sign only for the deal to fall through.

Juventus will make a January move for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, the Mirror reports.

The Netherlands international has been a long-time target for Liverpool, while Chelsea also hold an interest in a player who still wishes to leave.

Liverpool are expecting Lazar Markovic to stay at the club until January rather than join a Turkish club on loan, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Markovic was linked with a move to Fenerbahce, but the winger, who was also a target for Fiorentina over the summer, is unlikely to agree a deal before Friday’s deadline in Turkey.





Crystal Palace teenager Joseph Hungbo is being tracked by Liverpool, according to the South London Press.

Hungbo is capable of playing on the wing or in an attacking support role, and the 17-year-old’s performances for Palace’s Under-18 team have piqued Liverpool’s interest.





Barcelona have made contact with Maxime Lopez’s agents in an attempt to win the race to sign the Marseille midfielder, claims Mundo Deportivo.

Lopez has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid, but the 19-year-old is reportedly a big Barca fan and admirer of Andres Iniesta, with the Catalan club hoping that will prove a persuasive factor in their efforts to agree a deal next summer.





Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all showed an interest in signing Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller during the summer, according to Sport Bild.

Muller’s future at Bayern appears to be uncertain as he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti and, along with the Premier League trio, attracted attention from Juventus in the transfer window.





Emre Can’s representatives want a release clause included in any new contract the midfielder signs with Liverpool, according to The Times.

The Germany international is in the final year of his current deal and has been linked with a move to Juventus, with Liverpool reportedly reluctant to accept the demand for a release clause.





Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is gearing up for a move to the Premier League in January, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazil international is recovering from a knee injury, and is keen to grab regular first-team football to strengthen his chances of going to next year's World Cup.

And, with limited opportunities at Camp Nou, a move to England could help his cause, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham among those reportedly interested in his services this summer.





Philippe Coutinho will refuse to play for Liverpool in the Champions League after being denied his desired move to Barcelona, Sport claims.

The Reds rejected all of Barca's bids for the Brazil international despite his handing in a transfer request and he will look to strike back at the club by making himself unavailable for their European games to force a winter move.





Juventus are readying an approach for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in the January transfer window, reports Corriere dello Sport .

The Germany international is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and could be available for as little as £9 million.





Barcelona have made a last-ditch attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, according to Sport .

The Reds have so far resisted the Catalans' attempts to prise away their star man, continually insisting that he will not be sold at any price.

But the Blaugrana have made a new bid that falls just short of €150 million when bonuses are included in the hope they can get a deal done before the Spanish transfer deadline on Friday.





Arsenal have failed to agree a deal to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco and will therefore not sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, according to the BBC .

The Gunners are said to have submitted a £92 million bid for the Frenchman, while the proposed deal taking Alexis to City was worth £60m.

But Arsenal have been unable to secure a replacement for their star man and so will insist he sees out the final year of his contract before leaving for free next summer.





Liverpool are looking to add to a deal for Naby Keita and take their late window spend to £180 million by landing Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar, reports The Su n .

Keita is set to link up with the Reds next summer , but Jurgen Klopp remains keen to get bodies on board this year before the window closes.





Mateo Kovacic has expressed an interest in leaving Real Madrid for Liverpool, according to Diario Gol .

The Croatia international faces fierce competition for places in Spain and fancies the idea of helping to cover the loss of Philippe Coutinho at Anfield - whenever the Barcelona-linked Brazilian departs.