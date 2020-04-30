Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp urged not to sign Timo Werner by former Reds star Dietmar Hamann

Liverpool have been advised not to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig by Dietmar Hamann: Reuters

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes the club would be making a mistake if they sign RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner because he does not fit Jurgen Klopp’s attacking model.

The Germany international is being strongly linked with a move to Anfield once the transfer window opens, with the 24-year-old available for £52m if a club activates his release clause before its 15 June deadline.

Werner has openly discussed leaving Leipzig for Liverpool due to the presence of Klopp, although the uncertainty over when summer transfers will be able to be completed remains an issue given the current hiatus on nearly all professional football.

Liverpool are also known to be interested in Werner to strengthen a side that is already 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, but Hamann believes the club should look at alternative targets who fit in with what Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino currently offer.

“The thing with Liverpool is you've probably got the best front three in world football,” Hamann said on Sky Sports. “If you play out wide at Liverpool, even though the full-backs like to get on the overlap, Salah and Mane are both very tricky players, they've got huge trickery, they are very skilful.

“Timo Werner is not that type of player. His biggest asset by far is his pace. And if I watch games now, even at Anfield, with Liverpool being so superior to most teams, all the teams sit back.

“If you deny Werner space I think he's a lot less effective. If you look at his goalscoring at Leipzig, obviously his goal record this season is outstanding, but they like to play on the counter attack, they are not really a possession team.

“I don't think he's got the trickery to play out wide as Mane and Salah have. Then if you look at Firmino's position, I think the way they are set up you need almost a Teddy Sheringham-type player like Firmino because he links things up, he's not really one who goes in behind the back four. (Werner) likes to come short and bring Salah and Mane into play.

“So I just wouldn't know where to play him. I don't think he's a wide player, I think he's a player who's best through the middle, and I just wouldn't know where he could or where he should play.”

Liverpool have little more than six weeks to trigger Werner’s current release clause, with the added bonus of his acquisition coming in strengthening Klopp\s squad for when he loses both Salah and Mane to the African Cup of Nations.

But despite that, Hamann still believes that the Premier League champions-in-waiting should look to sign a back-up player who fits their model - and who may cost considerably less than Werner - if they are being considered as cover for the continental tournament.

“On the other hand, it's the African Cup of Nations - if it goes ahead - early next year, so Mane and Salah might be away for weeks,” Hamann added. That's probably one thing Liverpool have got in the back of their minds.

“But I'm sure there are players out there who will help Liverpool more next season than Timo Werner."