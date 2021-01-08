Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum, David Carmo, David Alaba, Mohamed Salah latest

David Alaba (EPA)

Jurgen Klopp could be even more determined to bring in new signings during this January transfer window after Liverpool lost at Southampton thanks to Danny Ings’ goal, meaning it is now three games without a win and just one goal in that run.

Liverpool missed out on the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table, and second-place rivals Manchester United now have a game in hand as well as the same points tally, while Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are lurking on their shoulders.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for Liverpool, not only due to their wavering results but also the shock of so many injuries to key players including centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Players to have spent significant time on the sidelines also include captain Jordan Henderson, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, summer signing Thiago Alcantara, fellow new recruit Diogo Jota, and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The injuries at centre-back have been particularly damaging, to the point were Klopp is now considering a winter foray into the transfer market. High on his list is Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, who can leave the German champions this summer for free when his contract runs out, though signing him this month may prove too difficult.

Youngsters Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have stepped in and performed admirably, but for the Reds to remain on course in Europe and defend their title at home, a new signing could be necessary. A proven centre-back could then boost their hopes of advancing in the Champions League knockouts, where RB Leipzig await in the last 16.

Here you will find all the latest gossip, rumours and latest transfer news surrounding Anfield in what has been an unprecedented season. While Klopp is keeping his cards close to his chest for now: “We have solutions in the squad - obviously. But we are struggling still with the injuries we have at this specific moment - it is happening most of the time it is in the centre-half position. That's clear. Some players are injured, play pretty quick like Joel [Matip] and get injured again. It just can happen like this, when it starts at one point and just doesn't stop. So we have solutions in the squad but if we can do something in the window - I don't know, it's really like that. It's a very difficult transfer window, I'm sure you can imagine. Not a lot of clubs have real money, some clubs don't have money but don't need money as well - that's the situation.”