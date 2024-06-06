Liverpool transfer bombshell: Reds offer €45m for Atalanta midfielder

Liverpool have made a €45 million offer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola.

Ederson, 24, was a standout for La Dea in midfield last season alongside another reported Reds transfer target in the shape of Teun Koopmeiners.

Together they drove the Bergamo side to the Europa League title, decisively defeating Xabi Alonso’s much-vaunted Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Ederson

Although Ademola Lookman garnered the headlines on the night with a spectacular hat-trick, Ederson attracted much praise for his energetic ball-winning display.

His all-action, tireless style has won him many admirers across Serie A and his European campaign, including the quarter final against Liverpool has brought him on the radar of clubs across the continent.

Ederson was signed from Salernitana in the summer of 2022 for around €23m and is under contract with Atalanta until 2027.

Liverpool midfield targets

Liverpool were reported to be preparing other targets in the event they couldn’t get Koopmeiners, who starred under Arne Slot for AZ.

Along with Ederson, compatriot Douglas Luiz, of Aston Villa was also listed as a target.

The former Corinthians midfielder would come in significantly cheaper than the Villa man with president of football operations Monchi reported to be seeking around £60m for his Brazilian midfielder.

Ederson is preparing for the Copa America with Brazil having won a call-up for the very first time ahead of the tournament.

He was formed in Desportivo Brasil before spells with Cruzeiro, Fortaleza and Corinthians in his homeland.

Nicola has detailed on his YouTube channel that his formation clubs will only be due solidarity payments with Corinthians cashing in their 70 percent of his economic rights when they sold him to Salernitana for €6.5m in January 2022.

He played 53 games for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side in 2023-24, scoring seven times and adding one assist.

Atalanta also reached the Coppa Italia final where they were beaten by Juventus.

Liverpool are in the market for midfield reinforcements, particularly in the No.6 area, after losing Thiago Alcantara on a free transfer.

Alexis Mac Allister has played there, as has Wataru Endo, but transfer supremos Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are reported to be looking for a specialist in the position.

