Liverpool transfer blow as Real Madrid 'agree deal' with MAJOR Reds target

Liverpool have been dealt a significant transfer blow as it’s been revealed that Real Madrid have now reached a total agreement with Leny Yoro over the terms of a transfer.

Spanish publication Marca reports that Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has been attempting to repeat the trick which worked so well to entice Jude Bellingham to the Bernabeu last summer.

With personal terms agreed, it will now be incumbent on the player and his entourage to inform his current club Lille of his desire to break free and join Madrid.

Leny Yoro

Liverpool transfer blow as Real Madrid 'agree deal' with MAJOR Reds targetby Peter Staunton

Liverpool Transfers Summer 2024

Liverpool Transfers: Every completed signing and done deal for the 2024 summer windowby Jake Skudder

Liverpool coach Arne Slot reveals how he plans to use unlikely sports SUPERSTAR to inspire playersby Peter Staunton

However, there remains a doubt over whether the signing will be going ahead this summer with Madrid having other business to attend to in the centre back department.

The original plan was to sign Yoro, 18, on a free transfer when his current Lille contract expires in 2025 but owing to injuries and potential departures Los Blancos are now keen to bring the transfer forward.

Eder Militao and David Alaba missed significant amounts of football last season due to serious knee injuries, leaving Madrid exposed at centre back.

Furthermore it looks like captain Nacho could be heading to Saudi Arabia with either Al-Qadsiah or Al-Ittihad his next destination.

Nacho key to Yoro deal

Madrid have got a one-year contract offer on the table for Nacho which expires on June 30. Should he leave then 'Operation Yoro' will be commenced. If not, then Madrid could well stick to their original plans.

Liverpool remain a stalking horse in the race for Yoro with the player’s clear preference being Real Madrid.

Leny Yoro of Lille

DesirÃ DouÃ Equipe de France U21, U 21 Leny Yoro Equipe de France U21 FOOTBALL : France U21 vs Cote dÂIvoire U21 - Amical international - 22/03/2024 BaptisteAutissier/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL

However there is hope that he could be enticed by another club should Madrid drag their feet over a deal.

Lille are in a weak bargaining position with Yoro’s terms expiring in 12 months time and were expecting to receive between €50 million and €60m this summer in the event he was sold.

However, Madrid are minded to pay no more than €40m given the defender’s contract is ticking down.

Liverpool centre back requirements

Yoro has emerged as one of the best defensive prospects in Europe, being named to the French football players’ union Ligue 1 team of the year, and is admired inside Real Madrid for a stylistic similarity to Raphael Varane, according to Marca.

Liverpool require cover at centre back with Joel Matip out of contract and the long-term future of Virgil van Dijk up in the air.

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire

Levi Colwill signing is TOO GOOD an opportunity for Liverpool to pass upby Sam McGuire