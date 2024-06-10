Liverpool transfer blow as key target 'agrees terms with Newcastle' according to Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool transfer blow as key target 'agrees terms with Newcastle' according to Fabrizio Romano

Reported Liverpool transfer target James Trafford has agreed personal terms with Newcastle ahead of a potential transfer from Burnley.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that a new bid of around £15 million from the Magpies is imminent for the goalkeeper, with ex-club Manchester City set to receive 20 percent of any transfer fee agreed between the two clubs.

Whether that is enough to secure the England squad member remains to be seen.

Trafford was reported to be on Liverpool’s list of new goalkeepers with Caoimhin Kelleher intending to leave the club this summer in order to secure first-team football and Adrian San Miguel stalling over a new contract offer from the Reds.

Kelleher is the long-term back-up to first-choice Alisson Becker but has now spoken on multiple occasions about his desire to strike out and become a No.1 in his own right.

Adrian, meanwhile, intends to return to LaLiga with reports linking him with a free transfer to former club Real Betis.

Those outgoings would leave sporting director Richard Hughes in dire need of solid goalkeeping options heading into Arne Slot’s first season in the Anfield hotseat.

Liverpool goalkeeping targets

While Trafford has been previously named as a Liverpool target, the club have also been linked with the Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow, Villarreal’s emerging Dane Filip Jorgensen, and Anthony Patterson of Sunderland.

Newcastle, for their part, had to cope without Trafford’s England colleague Nick Pope for large spells last season due to injury while former Liverpool man Loris Karius leaves at the end of his current contract with his partner Diletta Leotta hoping for a Serie A transfer.

Eddie Howe is seeking an upgrade on 35-year-old goalkeeping deputy Martin Dubravka, who is attracting interest from the Middle East as well as elsewhere in Europe.

Burnley were relegated last season and also lost manager Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich - and their rebuilding efforts could be made even more difficult should they lose the 21-year-old shot stopper.

Trafford a promising goalkeeper

Although Trafford lost his place in Burnley’s team to Kosovo international Arijanet Muric during the season, he still remains a goalkeeper of considerable promise.

Burnley were minded to pay an initial £15m for Trafford in a surprise transfer from Manchester City last summer - a deal that could eventually reach £19m including add-ons.

The Carlisle-born shot stopper is under contract at Turf Moor until 2027 and previously impressed on loan at Bolton Wanderers during the 2022-23 season.

Alexis Mac Allister

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

