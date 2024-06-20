Liverpool transfer blow as Atletico Madrid open talks with key defensive target

Liverpool look set to miss out on ANOTHER potential defensive arrival as David Hancko opens talks with Atletico Madrid over a summer move.

The Feyenoord defender, 26, has been a revelation since moving to De Kuip from Sparta Prague in 2022, excelling as a left-sided centre back as well as an occasional left back.

The Slovakia international would appear to tick a lot of boxes for the Reds as they seek to shake up their backline under new transfer chiefs Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.

A ball-playing left-footer who can play left back, Hancko could have provided cover for Virgil van Dijk at centre back as well as eased the burden on first-choice left back Andy Robertson.

Earlier this year the former Fiorentina player’s agents even claimed that there had been contact with Liverpool over a potential move this summer, talks which predate Arne Slot’s arrival as new head coach.

Hancko was a favourite of Slot during his time in charge at Feyenoord, helping the 45-year-old to an Eredivisie title as well as a KNVB Beker.

ZEIST - Arne Slot and David Hancko pose with the KNVB cup prior to the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in the run-up to the KNVB cup final between Feyenoord and NEC. ANP KOEN VAN WEEL xVIxANPxSportx/xxANPxIVx 496394974 originalFilename: 496394974.jpg

He has also been excellent thus far at Euro 2024, expertly marshalling another reported Liverpool transfer target in the shape of Johan Bakayoko in Slovakia’s famous matchday one victory over Belgium.

The player’s partner, tennis star Kristyna Pliskova, admitted earlier this week that it was likely Hancko would move on this summer and expressed a preference for Spain or Italy.

And it now appears she will get her wish as HITC confirms talks between the defender and Diego Simeone’s side have begun.

Hancko is under contract at Feyenoord until 2028 and the club would seek a transfer fee of around €40 million according to reports.

Liverpool's summer shopping list

Fellow Premier League sides West Ham and Aston Villa are also named as interested parties for Hancko and the Reds will have to look elsewhere for summer signings.

Levi Colwill, Riccardo Calafiori and Goncalo Inacio are among the other names mentioned for a left-sided centre back amid uncertainty around the future of Van Dijk.

Linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, the captain will be 34 by the time his current contract expires in 2025 with Liverpool soon requiring a long-term replacement.

