Liverpool and Tottenham Dealt Blow as PSG Target Opts to Stay at Lyon, Report Says

Olympique Lyonnais’ Rayan Cherki could leave this summer transfer window, as the 20-year-old’s name is mentioned in various rumors. However, despite clubs being interested in him, the Frenchman might not be keen on departing after all.

A few days ago, a report from Sports Zone revealed that Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the player with one more year left on his contract with Lyon.

Even though there are rumors of a potential exit, Foot Mercato reports that Cherki would not really be keen to leave OL one year before the end of his contract. Les Gones are still open to a departure with PSG and certain English clubs are following the file from afar.

Cherki made 39 appearances for Lyon this past 2023-24 season, scoring three goals and nine assists. The Parisians will have to replace the goal-scoring that Kylian Mbappé has left behind with his departure to Real Madrid.

The Lyon standout, being young and French, would fit the profile the Ligue 1 champions want. As for how much the player could cost, Transfermarkt puts Cherki’s transfer value at €25 million.

It will be interesting to see if PSG wins this race or another Premier League club swoops in. There’s also the possibility that Cherki will leave as a free agent after next season if he decides not to extend his contract.