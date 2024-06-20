Liverpool and Tottenham Boosted as PSG’s €15M Bid for Lyon Star Rejected

Olympique Lyonnais’ standout talent, Rayan Cherki, has only one year left on his contract, making this summer likely the French club’s final chance to secure a transfer fee for him.

In recent weeks, the emerging talent has been the subject of speculation linking him to several clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. However, it appears that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on securing another player from Lyon for the second consecutive summer.

According to L’Equipe, the Parisian club has made its initial offer to a fellow Ligue 1 team, tabling a bid of €15 million plus an additional €3 million in bonuses.

However, their Ligue 1 rival has rejected this bid, as transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reports. Romano reveals that Lyon has turned down PSG’s €15 million offer for Cherki, which included add-ons.

🚨🇫🇷| Lyon rejected PSG’s offer for Rayan Cherki worth € 15M, including add-ons – as they want to include a big sell-on clause in the deal. PSG will keep insisting on Cherki; Luis Enrique had a direct call and spoke with him. @FabrizioRomano on @WatchPlayback pic.twitter.com/XSXA5H3Yph — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 19, 2024

The rejection reportedly stems from Lyon’s insistence on including a substantial sell-on clause in any potential deal. Meanwhile, PSG remains persistent in their pursuit of Cherki, with coach Luis Enrique even engaging in a direct conversation with the young talent.

Cherki has shown a keen interest in reuniting with his former Lyon teammate. The 20-year-old had a notable season, featuring in 39 matches, scoring three goals, and providing nine assists for OL.