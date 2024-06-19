Liverpool and Tottenham Alerted as PSG Makes €15M Bid for Star to Strengthen Attack

Olympique Lyonnais standout Rayan Cherki has one year left on his contract, and this summer will probably be the last time the French club can sell him to secure a transfer sum.

In the last few weeks, the rising star has been linked to various clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, but it seems as though Paris Saint-Germain want to secure another Lyon player for the second straight summer.

Last year, the Parisians landed Bradley Barcola from OL and now they are making progress in signing Cherki. According to L’Equipe, the capital club have reportedly sent their first offer to their Ligue 1 rival, which is a €15 million bid with €3 million in bonuses.

🚨 Le PSG s’attaque au dossier Rayane Cherki, qui est dans sa dernière année de contrat à l’OL ! 💵 1ere Offre parisienne : 15m€ + 3m€ de bonus pour l’espoir français [L’equipe] 🧐 Cherki au PSG, ça vous plait ? pic.twitter.com/x8OlKJXRcP — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) June 19, 2024

Moreover, Foot Mercato confirms the reporting, noting that PSG are really interested in Cherki. Both manager Luis Enrique and sporting advisor Luis Campos are keeping an eye on him, and the coach has even met with him already.

🚨 CONFIRMATION : Le PSG est bien très intéressé par Rayan Cherki. Le joueur est suivi par Luis Enrique et Luis Campos. Le coach parisien a même déjà eu un entretien avec lui. Cherki est "TRÈS RÉCEPTIF" à l’idée de venir au PSG ✨🇫🇷 [@Santi_J_FM] pic.twitter.com/uPX9vY4aQt — Canal Supporters (@CanalSupporters) June 19, 2024

The 20-year-old is also “very receptive” to the idea of joining his former Lyon teammate. Last season, Cherki made 39 appearances, scoring three goals and registering nine assists for OL.