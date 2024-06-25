Liverpool told to pay €60m for Everton FLOP amid Man Utd and Chelsea interest

Liverpool told to pay €60m for Everton FLOP amid Man Utd and Chelsea interest

Atalanta have put a €60 million price tag on Ademola Lookman as Liverpool join Manchester United and Chelsea in a chase for the Nigeria winger.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, which warns that Atalanta would be heavily against losing both Lookman and influential midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in the one transfer window.

Koopmeiners, 26, was previously linked to both Liverpool and Juventus but is currently recovering from the injury setback which scuppered his Euro 2024 dream with the Netherlands.

Ademola Lookman

Liverpool told to pay €60m for Everton FLOP amid Man Utd and Chelsea interestby Peter Staunton

Riccardo Calafiori - Bologna and Italy

€50m-rated Euro 2024 star on Liverpool radar gets ex-England manager's seal of approvalby Peter Staunton

Liverpool legend set for yet another move just two years after Anfield exitby Daryl Finch

Juve are reportedly to be closest in the race for the ex-Arne Slot star but have been making plans to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa as a plan b.

If Atalanta end up signing Koopmeiners then the club will seek to hold onto Lookman ‘at all costs’ adds the report.

The Europa League holders are gearing up for a summer clearout with players like Mitchel Bakker and Michel Ndary Adopo up for sale as they seek to add to their options elsewhere in the squad.

Atalanta retooling their squad

A replacement for Rasmus Hojlund is finally on the cards having lost the Dane to Manchester United last summer as well as two defenders.

Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca are at this stage deemed to be staying put by the club but a bid of €60m from interested Premier League sides for Lookman will test their resolve.

The 26-year-old Charlton academy graduate moved to Serie A in 2022 from RB Leipzig and is under contract until 2026.

He previously played for Everton and had loan spells at Fulham and Leicester City while under contract with Leipzig.

It has never previously clicked for Lookman in the Premier League with his spell at Goodison Park ending in disappointment.

Liverpool winger chase

However he could be set to return to Merseyside with Liverpool named as suitors this summer.

Lookman decided the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin with a spectacular hat-trick, etching his name into Atalanta folklore.

The Reds are believed to be shopping for wide forwards this summer with players like Dario Osorio, Bryan Mbeumo, Brajan Gruda and Mohammed Kudus named as potential arrivals.

Michael Olise, meanwhile, appears now destined for Bayern Munich.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

England Euro 2024 scapegoat Trent Alexander-Arnold has been HUNG OUT TO DRY by Gareth Southgateby Henry Jackson

Michael Olise

Liverpool transfers: Kimmich, Olise, Yoro - Summer window has been BIZARRE so farby Sam McGuire

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire