Liverpool told they can be 'certain' about Arne Slot favourite who can 'do anything'

Liverpool wouldn’t have to worry about one of their transfer targets having the ability to step up and play for them, says one pundit. David Hancko is an Arne Slot favourite - and could follow him to Anfield.

Liverpool have been linked with Feyenoord's David Hancko in recent days - and that shouldn't surprise anyone. The defender has been a key player under Arne Slot and the Reds are also in the market for a new defender after Joel Matip left the club.

Mundo Deportivo have Liverpool in the mix for Hancko, along with the likes of Leicester City and Atletico Madrid. A mixed bag, then, and a lot of it may come down to what kind of role the teams offer the Slovakian.

The Reds would be highly unlikely to offer him a regular starting role, of course, while Leicester possibly would. Though, Liverpool have been told that Hancko could 'certainly' step up and play for them.

Former Feyenoord defender Tim de Cler made the comments - he's evidently a major fan of Hancko's.

“He is so stable and can basically do anything," said De Cler, per Soccernews.nl. "I just think he is a top defender all-round.

“If he makes it to the next round, and that chance is quite high, his market value will also increase again. More and more clubs are becoming interested. And they were already there.

“I think he can easily handle a club just below the top six in Europe. Then I’m talking about a club like Atlético Madrid or Liverpool. He can certainly handle that.”

Should Liverpool sign David Hancko?

This one will likely come down to price, though it's also unclear what kind of defender the Reds want. Do they want a star? Do they want a young up-and-coming talent to grow into the role? Or is someone like Hancko ideal?

He's 26 and unlikely to improve too much, but Slot knows him well and he'd be a reliable squad option. We're just not sure Liverpool will ultimately justify it as they don't have too many squad spots left, particularly for non-homegrown players.

A couple of outgoings and Hancko would make a lot of sense. Until then, we're just not sold - even with De Cler's enthusiasm.

