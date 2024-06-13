Liverpool Have Time To Trigger Clause Of Bundesliga Star They Enquired About

The release clause in Liverpool target Waldemar Anton’s contract will remain valid after the European Championship this summer.

The VfB Stuttgart captain was immense for the team last season that finished second in the Bundesliga, ahead of giants Bayern Munich.

The defender’s performances have led to interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool recently made an enquiry for him.

A €22.5m release clause in his contract makes it a straightforward deal for any club as long as they can convince the player to join.

And according to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), his suitors have time on their hands if they are looking to trigger the clause in his contract.

It has been claimed that the release clause in Anton’s contract with Stuttgart will remain valid after the European Championship as well.

Anton is part of the Germany squad that will be looking to go all the way at home this summer.

His suitors have time to wait if the defender does not want any distractions during the European Championship.