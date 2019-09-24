Liverpool team news: Rhian Brewster in line for senior debut in Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons

Rhian Brewster after watching Liverpool win the Champions League: Getty

Rhian Brewster has been described by Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders as a “complete striker” ahead of a potential senior debut for the Reds in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Liverpool’s starting line-up for their third-round tie at MK Dons is expected to feature a considerable number of changes from Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Chelsea.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And there could be a long-awaited bow for Brewster, 19, who in 2017 helped England win the Under-17 World Cup as top scorer with eight goals.

Brewster was an unused substitute at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and Lijnders said of the England Under-21 international: “I was his coach when he came from Chelsea [aged 15].

“That he is already on the bench away at Chelsea, for me, is massive. It makes us all proud. If he does start or doesn’t start tomorrow, he is a player who is every time more ready.

“He had a long injury, it was not that easy for him. But he has goals in him, he has technique, is good physically.

“He is a complete striker, a typical nine who can come first post, score with his head, turn in the box, play one-on-one, can score a scruffy goal as well, unbelievable shot. And a good boy. But let’s see.”

Other youngsters who could be given debuts by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday are 20-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Harvey Elliott, 16, who last season became the Premier League’s youngest ever player before leaving Fulham for Liverpool this summer.

Winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been ruled out by a small tear in his calf, but midfielder Naby Keita, who has been sidelined for seven games by a groin issue, is fit to make his return to action.

Sadio Mane (knock), Divock Origi (calf) and Alisson Becker (calf) are all unavailable.

Story continues

While Liverpool could field several youngsters against MK Dons, Ljinders stressed that winning was the priority, not rotation or experimenting with the side.

“We want to compete in each competition, attack each competition,” he said. “We work so hard to be in this situation, where we can compete in each one. For me, cup competitions are the soul of football.”

The Dutchman was also asked about Klopp claiming the men’s coach award at Monday’s Best Fifa ceremony, where Alisson took home the men’s goalkeeper award and Virgil van Dijk finished second among the nominees for the men’s player award.

“Big compliment for our structure I think,” Ljinders said. “For our owners, for our team, and then of course a big compliment for Jurgen himself.

“I’m really proud. He is not only the face of the team, of course, he is the face of the club, and I think not many foreign managers in a different country made the impact he made at Liverpool.”

Read more

Liverpool welcome Keita back for Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons

Liverpool and Nike deal could be blocked by legal challenge