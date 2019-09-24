Liverpool team news: Naby Keita available for Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons after return from injury

Naby Keita has not played for nearly two months: Getty

Naby Keita is available for Liverpool’s third-round Carabao Cup tie at MK Dons on Wednesday after recovering from a groin issue, but Xherdan Shaqiri will miss the fixture due to injury.

Keita could make his first appearance since Liverpool’s Community Shield defeat by Manchester City on 4 August, while winger Shaqiri has been ruled out as a result of a calf problem.

When asked if Keita is in contention to start against MK Dons, Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders said: “Yes [he is]. He is in a really good way.

“He is an important player and hopefully we can use him in the next weeks, but tomorrow will be a day where he will shine.”

Ljinders also confirmed Shaqiri’s absence, saying: “Shaq trained yesterday really well, but at the end of the session he felt his calf stiffen up.

“In the evening he went for a scan, and he has a small tear, so he will not be involved tomorrow. He needs a few days’ rest and then we will see how that looks.”