Liverpool Target Still To Make Decision Over Stuttgart Future

Liverpool linked defender Waldemar Anton has not made a final decision over his future yet, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Reds have made enquiries for the VfB Stuttgart captain after he led the team to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

However, the Reds are facing stiff competition from German champions Bayer Leverkusen and Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is personally trying to convince the defender to join his team in the ongoing transfer window.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the centre-back is still to make a final decision over his future.

Anton is in the Germany squad for the European Championship and is laser-focused on doing well in the tournament at home.

The defender does not want any distraction as he prepares for Germany’s game against Hungary in Stuttgart this week.

He has a €20m to €25m release clause in his contract, which can be activated at any given point in the ongoing transfer window.