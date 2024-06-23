Liverpool target and Slot favourite has made his choice; now set to move after Euro 2024

One of Arne Slot’s favourites at Feyenoord, David Hancko, has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. He’s now made his decision.

Liverpool have been consistently linked with David Hancko since Arne Slot agreed to take over from Jurgen Klopp. And with good reason, too, as the Slovakian has been fantastic for Feyenoord under the Dutchman.

He's now at Euro 2024 with his country and is expected to move to a new club once it's over. However, that club likely won't be Liverpool.

Marca now reports that Hancko has told Atletico Madrid that he'd like to move there, and the expectation now is that a deal will be struck once Slovakia are out of Euro 2024.

Now, it's not 100% guaranteed. Hancko would prefer a move to Atletico over everyone else but deals still need to be struck. Feyenoord need to agree on a fee, and Atleti need to agree terms with the defender.

Should either of those negotiations fail, Liverpool could well jump back in and take advantage. If they want to, of course.

Do Liverpool want Hancko?

It's never been completely clear whether Liverpool actually do want Hancko. It would be surprising if they never considered a move but much of the talk has been from smaller sources, rather than the ones you'd typically trust for talk about the Reds.

Still, there are arguments to be made that Hancko would be a solid signing. We'll just have to see if Liverpool will enter the race if an opportunity comes about.

It appears, though, that Hancko will join Atletico Madrid in what would be a fantastic move for him. He's more likely to get minutes there, while still making the leap to one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Liverpool fans can probably rule this one out, then. Hancko won't be pushing for a move to Anfield.

