Liverpool target Nico Williams rejects transfer talk, commits to La Liga giants

Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool but has reaffirmed his commitment to the La Liga club amid speculation about his future.

The 21-year-old winger downplayed transfer talk, stating he is committed to the Basque club and isn’t looking for a move.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster TVE (via The Athletic), Williams said: “I’ve just signed a new deal at Athletic not too long ago.

“I feel very good there. I’m very happy at Athletic, focused on the upcoming season, and it’s very strange to receive questions about my future right now.”

Williams signed a contract extension in December which runs till 2027. The Spanish side moved swiftly to secure his long-term future after a breakout season. He is reportedly on massive wages of around €200k weekly, with a €55 million release clause in the deal.

The youngster impressed with five goals and 11 assists in 31 La Liga appearances last term, playing a crucial role in Athletic Bilbao’s fifth-place finish and Europa League qualification.

Williams and his brother Inaki spearheaded the club to a Copa del Rey title, capping a glorious season for the famed Spanish club.

His impressive performances also saw him break into the Spain national team. He has been one of their shining stars at the 2024 European Championship.

This form naturally attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Liverpool reportedly joining Barcelona in monitoring his situation.

Liverpool are eyeing a move for attackers this summer, and Williams, who can deliver results on the left and right flank, is on the club’s shortlist.

He can adeptly replace Luis Diaz or Mohamed Salah if either man decides to leave Merseyside ahead of next season.

However, Williams’ comments suggest he is content to remain at San Mames for the foreseeable future. Whether his stance remains firm in the face of potential lucrative offers remains to be seen.

Also, according to The Athletic, Lille defender and Liverpool target Leny Yoro has informed Real Madrid that he wants to move to Spain.

The 18-year-old is happy with the personal terms proposed by Madrid, and should the move progress, he would choose Los Blancos over the Reds this summer or next, depending on whether Madrid and Lille can strike a deal.