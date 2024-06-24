Liverpool target makes transfer DECISION after incredible breakout season in Germany

Liverpool transfer target Maximilian Beier has made a decision on his future amid significant interest from Europe's elite sides.

The Hoffenheim forward has enjoyed a wonderful breakout season in Germany, providing 16 goals and three assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

A brilliant campaign has been capped by inclusion in Germany's squad for Euro 2024, although Beier has made just one appearance at the tournament so far.

Max Beier

Liverpool target makes transfer DECISION after incredible breakout season in Germanyby Ewan Ross-Murray

Riccardo Calafiori

Liverpool-linked defender set for £42m move to European giantby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool linked with unlikely move for £34m Napoli star flourishing at Euro 2024by Ewan Ross-Murray

The 21-year-old has regularly featured as both a centre-forward and left winger over the course of the season, with some of the world's top clubs having taken notice of his impressive displays.

One of those is Liverpool, who have reportedly joined rivals Manchester United in the race for the forward. He boasts a tantalising release clause of just £27.5m.

Beier was considered a target for some time under Jurgen Klopp, with Liverpool still keeping close tabs on him despite the 57-year-old's recent Anfield exit.

MAXIMILIAN BEIER WON'T FORCE HOFFENHEIM EXIT

Liverpool's pursuit of Beier may become slightly more challenging due to the fact that the two-cap German international isn't willing to force a move away from Hoffenheim this summer, according to Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers).

Despite interest from Liverpool and Man Utd, as well as the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid, Beier is prepared to wait for the right move.

An admirable and sensible decision, Beier is still incredibly young and has plenty of time to grace one of Europe's biggest clubs.

However, if a club were to pay his £27.5m release clause, then they would be able to negotiate directly with the player over terms of a deal, with Liverpool doing just that when signing both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai last summer.

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new forward addition this summer and it's expected that they will recruit a winger should they choose to bolster their attack.

Beier is certainly capable of playing on the flank and would perhaps offer something similar to Darwin Nunez in wide positions, with blistering pace and a tall frame.

The Reds are also said to be looking for a new central defender in the market, although recent reports have suggested that new head coach Arne Slot is content with his options at the back.

Riccardo Calafiori

He's not the new Sergio Ramos, he's better than that - Calafiori is PERFECT for Liverpoolby Sam McGuire

Michele Di Gregorio

Why Liverpool's success next season could depend on getting THIS goalkeeperby Sam McGuire

Early pressure on Arne Slot after Liverpool 2024/25 Premier League fixture revealby Sam McGuire