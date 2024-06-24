Liverpool target Lutsharel Geertruida ‘very interested’ in PSG move

The race to sign Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida (23) is hotting up. Whilst Arne Slot is reportedly keen on taking the versatile Dutchman with him to Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain have lodged their own bid. Foot Mercato understands that the Netherlands international is interested in a move to the Parc des Princes.

As reported by L’Équipe and confirmed by Foot Mercato, PSG have provided Geertruida with a contract offer. Whilst he is “very interested” in a move to Les Parisiens, according to Foot Mercato, he will not make any decision on his future until after Euro 2024, whilst, as things stand, there is no contact between the relevant clubs. However, it will be hard for Feyenoord to retain their defender, given that his contract will expire at the end of next season.

Geertruida has been identified as a key target for PSG, who are looking to bolster their defensive line. His versatility would provide particularly useful to Luis Enrique, as the Dutchman could allow him to provide back-up to Achraf Hakimi at right-back but also play in central defence, a sector in which Les Parisiens could see multiple departures this summer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle