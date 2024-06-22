Liverpool target Lutsharel Geertruida provided contract offer by PSG

It looks almost certain that Paris Saint-Germain will miss out on Leny Yoro (18) this summer, with the Lille OSC centre-back reportedly agreeing terms with Real Madrid. The French champions always appeared to be an outside bet to land his signature, with his preference a move to the Spanish capital.

According to L’Équipe, PSG sporting director Luís Campos has created backup plans for this scenario with Liverpool target Lutsharel Geertruida (23) a promising option. The club have reportedly offered the versatile Feyenoord defender a contract offer as they look to act swiftly in a competitive market.

Lutsharel Geertruida far from only target as PSG look for reinforcements

The Dutch defender is far from the only option that the club are currently looking at, with L’Équipe further reporting that PSG have been considering multiple transfer targets who can help bolster the right-hand side of the club’s centre-back pairing. This is especially the case with Nordi Mukiele (26) looking likely to leave the capital in the upcoming window.

GFFN | Nick Hartland