Liverpool target looking for a new club - but under one condition

Liverpool-linked Xavi Simons, currently representing the Netherlands at Euro 2024, has reportedly instructed his agent to negotiate a move away from French giants Paris Saint-Germain after the conclusion of the summer tournament.

The talented Dutch attacker, who led the line for Ronald Koeman's team alongside Liverpool's Cody Gakpo and Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay in their 0-0 draw with France on Friday, has decided to leave PSG following an impressive loan spell at RB Leipzig.

Simons, born in Amsterdam, had a stellar season in the Bundesliga, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions. Despite his success, he is unwilling to remain at PSG under the management of Luis Enrique.

PSG want a permanent exit for Xavi Simons

While the 21-year-old is clearly at odds with his parent club manager, he would still like to keep the door open should things not work out for the former Barcelona coach at the Parc des Princes.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Simons would like to leave the club on one condition: a loan deal until June 2025 as he seeks regular playing time and development opportunities.

🚨🇳🇱 EXCL: Xavi Simons has formally informed Paris Saint-Germain about his plan to leave the club this summer. Key detail: it will be a loan move until June 2025, as mentioned since April. Bayern and RB Leipzig, both pushing to sign Xavi Simons. ↪️ Decision after the Euros. pic.twitter.com/HSXt932dwS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

However, this is reportedly at odds with the desires of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who is only prepared to facilitate a permanent departure in a bid to raise funds for a squad overhaul, as per El Nacional.

A recent report in L’Equipe (via PSG Talk) said that Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City have all contacted PSG to discuss the prospect of landing Simons.

Liverpool are also known to be tracking Simons, but a loan move is likely to put off the Reds, who aren't known for entertaining short-term deals.

Xavi Simons' valuation is too high

If Al-Khelaïfi gets his wish, however, the options for Simons will be limited this summer window.

Leipzig are reportedly only willing to offer €60 million plus add-ons, falling well short of PSG's valuation.

However, one option could be Bayern Munich. Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that Bayern Munich are ready to submit a loan offer with an obligation clause that includes a transfer fee between €60 million and €70 million.

But having just recently signed Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, a move for Simons could now be off the table.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are monitoring the situation closely. The Catalan club are considering various options to bolster their squad, including a potential loan for Simons or signing Athletic Club's Nico Williams.

But wherever Simons decides to go, no decision is expected until after the conclusion of the Euros.

