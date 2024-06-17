Liverpool target Leny Yoro wants to join Real Madrid

Liverpool have been trying to seal a move for Lille star Leny Yoro this summer.

They recently made a €50 million offer for the teenager but it was turned down by the Ligue 1 side.

The 18-year-old has caught the attention of several big clubs in Europe, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

But Yoro, who has a contract at Lille until 2025, has decided to join Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish are said to be interested in the youngster but are unwilling to meet the €60 million asking price.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their defence in the 2024 Premier League summer transfer window following the departure of Joel Matip.

They have identified Yoro as an ideal option but due to the enormous competition, it is uncertain whether they can get a deal over the line.

The Reds can offer him good wages as well as a chance to play in the Champions League.

They challenged for the Premier League title last season and are expected to do so again in 2024-25 under new manager Arne Slot.

But it looks the Frenchman is intent on joining Los Blancos, and that is not good news for Liverpool.

The English giants could move to other targets if he doesn’t change his stance.