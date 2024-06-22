Liverpool Target Could Leave PSV, Future Thoughts Post Euro 2024

Liverpool target Johan Bakayoko will decide on his future after Euro 2024 and there remains a chance that it will be away from PSV Eindhoven.

The Merseyside outfit are long-time admirers of Bakayoko and last summer they were one of several Premier League outfits monitoring his situation.

PSV Eindhoven managed to keep hold of Bakayoko and he was a key man as they won the Eredivisie in style by collecting 91 points in a 34-game league, scoring 111 goals.

Speculation around Bakayoko’s future has not gone away and he continues to be linked with an exit from PSV this summer.

However, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, Bakayoko will only think about his future when Euro 2024 is over.

It is suggested there is still every chance that Bakayoko will decide his future should be away from PSV.

The winger will be a player that Liverpool’s new boss Arne Slot knows well from his time managing in the Eredivisie.

Signing a wide forward is on Liverpool’s agenda this summer.

He has two more years left on his PSV contract and the Reds might have to dig deep in their pockets to convince the Eredivisie champions to let him leave.