Liverpool Superstar’s Key Impressive Stat Should Appeal to Barcelona, PSG, Journalist Says

Liverpool’s star player, Luis Díaz, is seeing his name in the rumor mill for a potential summer move. Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona have reportedly shown interest in the Colombian standout in the past few months.

Although the 27-year-old’s contract runs until 2027, his name keeps popping up in rumors as the transfer window nears. Díaz made 51 appearances this past 2023-4 season, scoring 13 goals and five assists.

So, PSG and Barcelona might find his performance useful since both teams aim to boost their attack for the upcoming season.

Journalist Robin Bairner, in his PSG Talk Extra Time column, highlighted an impressive stat that could convince supporters that pursuing Díaz is ideal as the capital club attempts to replace the production that Kylian Mbappé left behind with his departure to Real Madrid.

“Similarly, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was once linked with PSG in a trail that appears to have gone cold,” Bairner wrote. “The Colombia international, 27, generated 0.61xG+xA per 90 in the Premier League last season, which was a higher figure than [Marcus] Rashford or [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia in Serie A.”

A recent report from the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle reveals that PSG and Barcelona want to sign the winger. However, the Catalan side will need to sell some players before they can move for Díaz.