Liverpool suffer another injury blow with Diogo Jota ruled out of Fulham clash

Diogo Jota in action against FC Midtjylland in the midweek - GETTY IMAGES

Jurgen Klopp is sweating on a further injury blow after Diogo Jota was ruled out of Sunday’s clash at Fulham with a knee problem.

The Liverpool forward suffered a problem in the midweek Champions League fixture at FC Midtjylland, with Klopp describing it as a “knock” that required checking ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage.

It was reported in Portugal, Jota’s homeland, that the 24-year-old will be out for two months but the severity of the injury has not been confirmed, with Klopp set to be asked by TV broadcasters ahead of the Fulham game.

Klopp fielded a strong team in Denmark despite being already through to the knockout stages of the tournament next year.

Jota played for 87 minutes at MCH Arena before coming off for Sadio Mane, with no apparent problem at the time.

Losing another key player would be a huge blow for Klopp after serious injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in his backline, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner in midfield and Alisson only just ready to return in goal. Full-back Kostas Tsimikas also picked up a problem in the midweek trip.

Jota has been in excellent form since his £41million switch from Wolves earlier this season, scoring nine goals including a hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Klopp explained he was treating each game on its merits, with high-flying Tottenham Hotspur their opponents after facing Fulham.

“I hope none of our players will think about Tottenham when we are in Fulham, to be honest,” he said.

“The situation is like it is at the top of the table, everywhere in the table pretty much, there is not a lot of distance in between. We know that and I don’t have to tell the boys constantly.”