Liverpool stunned as 21-year-old demands MORE money than Van Dijk, Alisson and Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have held talks with Spain sensation Nico Williams over a potential summer deal with the Athletic Club winger’s contract containing a €50 million release clause.

That’s according to the latest report in HITC, which also claims that Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa have held discussions with representatives of the 21-year-old.

However, a complicating factor is the player’s desire to move to Barcelona as well as the forward’s mammoth personal terms.

Nico Williams

Premier League clubs have been informed of Williams’ salary demands of over £300,000 per week, which would put him just behind Mohamed Salah and the second highest-earning Liverpool player with the Egyptian on £350,000 a week.

That sum would break the current Anfield wage structure apart with captain Virgil van Dijk making £220,000 per week, Alisson on £210,000 per week and Trent Alexander-Arnold earning £180,000 per week.

It is unlikely that new transfer chiefs would go so high in salary negotiations with Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah all out of contract next summer and conversations required with all three.

Salah could end up leaving this summer with Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League interested in making the 32-year-old the face of the championship.

Williams made an incredible 19 assists for Athletic last season, across 37 matches in all competitions, scoring a further eight goals.

The homegrown winger was instrumental in the Basque side’s first major trophy win in some four decades, taking home the Copa del Rey crown alongside his brother, Inaki.

Diaz or Williams? Barca's dilemma

Barcelona have got Williams under consideration and also admire Luis Diaz - of Liverpool - to fill the left wing slot for new coach Hansi Flick.

However, the Catalans will require sales with both Raphinha and Ferran Torres earmarked for the exit.

It’s been previously reported that Brazil international Raphinha could be sacrificed in order to make room in the budget for Diaz and should he leave then Barca could have a decision to make between the Colombian and Williams.

If they decide to move for Diaz then Williams might have no other option than to consider a Premier League move with the Reds, runners-up Arsenal, Newcastle and Villa intending to pounce if Barca can’t get a deal done.

