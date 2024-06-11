Liverpool star tells Barcelona they are not in his plans

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has been outlined by Barcelona Sporting Director Deco as their number one target for the left wing position, at least were money to be no object. Yet the Colombian winger has not entertained the idea at least publicly.

Diaz is reportedly a Barcelona fan, and has been since he was young, while Deco sees him as the best option on the market for the Blaugrana, feeling he can operate well in small spaces and in the open field.

Speaking while on Colombia duty though, Diaz was not going to fuel speculation about his future.

“I am very happy at Liverpool, it is a great team and club, I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and relaxed. I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the Colombian team, which is where we are,” Diaz explained to Gol Caracol, as quoted by MD.

Reports coming out of the Catalan capital say that if Barcelona could find a move for Raphinha this summer, then Deco would move for Diaz. Even so, that idea seems somewhat far-fetched, given there are no guarantees Barcelona will be able to spend at all, and Liverpool would demand a high fee for the 27-year-old, who still has three years left on his deal.