Liverpool star targeted by Barcelona has price tag around €60m – reports in Spain

It’s been known for some time that Barcelona will look to sign a midfielder and a left winger this summer, and the two names that have emerged most clearly for the latter position are Nico Williams and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

The former has a €58m release clause and a contract until 2026, but the latter still has three years left on his deal at Anfield. However MD report that Barcelona still feel that Liverpool would be willing to do business with them for roughly the same price, around €60m.

The signing of Luis Díaz can only take place if Barcelona manage to sell Raphinha. The Colombia international dreams of joining Barça. @ffpolo 🇨🇴 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 23, 2024

The caveat they add to any hopes Barcelona have of signing Diaz this summer is that unless the Blaugrana can attract a major fee for Raphinha, they will not be able to afford a deal for the Colombian.

Raphinha is yet to sign with another agent since Barcelona Sporting Director Deco cut ties with him, and has been adamant that he is going nowhere. It seems unlikely they can convince him to leave unless another major signing in his position arrives first, meaning he very much holds all the cards.