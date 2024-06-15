Liverpool star will set REMARKABLE record at Euro 2024 this weekend

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is set to smash a record that has stood for 64 years when he takes to the field with Hungary at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

Following his debut season at Anfield after a £60m move from RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai has joined his international teammates in Germany ahead of this summer's tournament.

Hungary have been drawn into Group A alongside hosts Germany, Andy Robertson's Scotland and the tricky Switzerland, with the latter being Szoboszlai's first opponents at Euro 2024 on Saturday afternoon.

However, regardless of how well Hungary do at the tournament, Liverpool's No.8 will break a Euros record should he feature this weekend.

As Hungary's skipper, Szoboszlai will become the youngest player to ever captain a nation in the competition's 64-year history, managing the feat at 23 years, 10 months and 13 days if he plays against Switzerland - something that is guaranteed bar any late injuries.

Speaking about the achievement, Szoboszlai stated in a press conference: "A few days ago, I found out that I’ll be the youngest team captain of all time at the European Championship; this is a great honour for me and at the same time, I would like to thank Marco Rossi for trusting me and for giving me the opportunity to lead the team to the European Championship."

Szoboszlai didn't finish the season in excellent form despite a promising start to life on Merseyside, even losing his place in the starting XI. However, he will be aiming to rediscover his mojo in international colours over the coming weeks.

LIVERPOOL'S EURO 2024 PARTICIPANTS

Szoboszlai is not the only Liverpool star captaining his country at this summer's Euros, with Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk entrusted with the armband for Scotland and the Netherlands respectively.

Robertson will face Szoboszlai in Group A on Sunday 23 June, while Van Dijk has been joined by club teammates Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch for the tournament.

Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, Saison 2023/2024, Länderspiel Deutschland - Niederlande am 26.03.24 in der Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt Hessen. Virgil van Dijk Niederlande gibt Anweisungen. DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO *** Soccer national team, season 2023 2024, international match Germany Netherlands on 26 03 24 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt Hesse Virgil van Dijk Netherlands gives instructions DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO Copyright: xKirchner/DavidxInderliedx

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have been called up for England, although Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones were both cut from the preliminary 33-man squad.

Ibrahima Konate should start at centre-back for tournament favourites France, while Diogo Jota has returned from injury to feature for Portugal.

Czech Republic goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, who spent a successful period on loan at Sturm Graz last season, has also travelled to the tournament.

