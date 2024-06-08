Liverpool Star Not Entirely Comfortable Following Jurgen Klopp’s Departure

Luis Diaz is not entirely comfortable at Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, with Barcelona interested in signing him.

Diaz’s future at Liverpool has been under the scanner despite the club insisting that they are not planning to sell him.

Barcelona are interested in signing him, with sporting director Deco identifying Diaz as a key target for the approaching summer transfer window.

With Liverpool unwilling to sell Diaz, the Catalan giants are banking on the winger’s desire to wear the colours of Barcelona.

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, the Colombian is not entirely at peace at Liverpool this summer.

Klopp’s departure from Merseyside has affected Diaz, who is a player that the German pushed to sign.

He is not entirely comfortable with his situation at Anfield following the exit of his former manager.

Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of the situation but they have their financial limitations.

Their pursuit of Diaz is dependent on Barcelona managing to sell Raphinha this summer.