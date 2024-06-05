Liverpool star injury BLOW as injury forces him to withdraw from Euro 2024 squad

Liverpool forward Ben Doak has suffered a DEVASTATING injury blow on the eve of Euro 2024 and has been withdrawn from Scotland’s squad for the tournament.

Doak, 18, was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s initial 28-strong contingent on May 22, which has to be whittled down to 26 by 23:59 CEST on June 6.

Citing Doak’s pace as a decisive factor in his selection, the Scotland manager was excited about the prospect of using the ex-Celtic teen in Germany.

“At this stage, Ben is the young one who catches my eye if I am being honest,” he told the press upon the squad announcement.

“He has got something, attributes that we don’t have in the squad at the moment. His searing pace would be one of them. When you watch Ben Doak play he grabs your attention.”

Scotland played Gibraltar in a friendly on Monday night, winning 2-0, but Doak played no part. Just a day later, his absence was confirmed by the Scottish FA on social media.

"Sadly, Ben Doak has been withdrawn from the #EURO2024 squad through injury. Ben – we know we'll see you entertaining crowds at Hampden in a Scotland shirt soon," the note posted on Tuesday evening said.

He joins Lyndon Dykes, Lewis Ferguson, Aaron Hickey, Jacob Brown and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines for a severely depleted Scottish side, who play their first group stage game of the Euros next Friday against Germany.

Switzerland and Hungary also lie in wait for Clarke’s side.

The Bristol City forward Tommy Conway, who scored the winning goal against West Ham in the FA Cup, has been drafted in as a replacement.

Doak's latest injury blow

Doak experienced an injury-hit season for Liverpool, playing only 13 minutes in the Premier League and appearing five times overall.

Signed from Celtic in March 2022, Doak is an explosive attacker but a meniscus tear handed him a significant setback during the second half of the season after appearing sporadically on the first-team bench for Jurgen Klopp’s side before Christmas.

He has never played for the senior Scottish side and would have been making his debut either at the Euros or in Friday’s warm-up game against Finland.

