Liverpool Star ‘Happy and Relaxed’ Amid Barcelona, PSG Transfer Rumors

Liverpool standout Luis Díaz finds himself amidst rumors of a potential summer transfer. Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona have reportedly expressed interest in the Colombian star in recent months.

Despite being under contract until 2027, the 27-year-old’s name continues to circulate in transfer rumors as the window approaches. Díaz showcased impressive stats this past season, making 51 appearances, scoring 13 goals, and providing five assists.

Considering his performance, PSG and Barcelona could see him as a valuable addition to bolster their attacking prowess for the upcoming season. Díaz recently spoke about his future, and it sounds like he has no desire to leave Anfield.

“I’m very happy there at Liverpool,” Díaz said. “It’s a great team and club; I’ve always wanted to play there, so I’m very happy and relaxed. I’m not thinking about anything else.”

A recent report from the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle reveals that PSG and Barcelona want to sign the winger. However, the Catalan side will need to sell some players before they can move for Díaz.

According to Transfermarkt, the Liverpool sensation’s transfer value is €75 million, so it will take a massive offer to lure him away from Liverpool.