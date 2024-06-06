Liverpool Star ‘Does Not Seem’ To Be ‘Very Realistic Option’ For Club

PSV Eindhoven do not appear to be a ‘very realistic option’ for one of Liverpool’s wantaway stars this summer, despite a move representing a return to his homeland.

Liverpool are welcoming back players who have spent time away from the club on loan, with new boss Arne Slot set to have an input into their futures.

The Reds need to bring in another centre-back this summer, with Joel Matip not being offered fresh terms and leaving at the end of the month.

Sepp van den Berg could have staked his claim for a centre-back spot over pre-season, but the Dutchman has been clear he wants to depart permanently.

He is keen to go back to the Bundesliga, where he has been on loan at Jurgen Klopp’s former club Mainz.

PSV Eindhoven have been floated as an option for Van den Berg, but according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, a move to the club ‘does not seem’ to be a ‘very realistic option’.

Van den Berg would be an expensive option for PSV Eindhoven, while they would also face significant competition for him.

Liverpool are claimed to want £20m for Van den Berg, a sum the player does not think is realistic.

PSV Eindhoven won the Dutch Eredivisie title this season, losing just one of their 34 games and scoring a whopping 111 goals.