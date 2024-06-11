Liverpool star’s comments may not be what Barcelona needed to hear

In the upcoming summer transfer window, one of the positions that FC Barcelona are looking to reinforce is that of the left wing. Joao Felix and Raphinha played on this wing mostly in the last season, but with the future of both of these players quite uncertain at the Catalan club, another player may arrive to make this position his own for the next season.

In this regard, the favorite candidate of Deco is the Liverpool winger, Luis Diaz. The Portuguese official is confident that the Colombian winger meets the criteria the Catalans are seeking, having scored 13 goals and provided 5 assists last season.

Deco believes it is important that he joins Barcelona this summer, but if he does not, Nico Williams can be a good alternative.

Although his father has admitted Luis Diaz’s admiration for Barcelona, the winger may not be joining the Catalan club this summer. As SPORT has reported, the Liverpool forward talked to the media after playing with his national side against the United States, and provided some hints about his near future:

“I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club, I always wanted to play there, so I am very content and calm. I am not thinking about anything else, I am focused on the national team because that is where we are right now.”

Diaz has been an important player for the Reds since having joined them back in the winter window of 2022. The Premier League side signed him from Porto for €45 million plus €15 million in variables, and he has provided a reasonable return, having scored 24 goals and provided 13 assists in 98 games.