Liverpool Star Candidly Addresses PSG Interest Amid Transfer Speculation

Paris Saint-Germain will be missing Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe at the start of the 2024-25 season, making it essential to strengthen their center-back depth this summer. They’re likely to explore various options, including a player from the Premier League.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is reportedly on PSG’s radar, considering the player’s contract expires in 2026. With Jürgen Klopp now gone, could the Frenchman be rethinking his future at Anfield?

Konaté spoke with the media on Friday, responding to a question about the report from L’Equipe and whether he’d consider joining his hometown club in the future.

“Hearing that PSG is interested, okay but that makes me ‘neither hot nor cold’ because I haven’t had a conversation with them,” Konaté told reporters. “I have six older brothers who support PSG[…]There is a little history with PSG.”

If the center-back doesn’t sign an extension, he’d become a free agent at 27 years old and in the middle of his prime years. Should Konaté reach the final year of his contract or even free agency, expect PSG to knock on his door to bring him home as the club aim to lure top French players back to France.