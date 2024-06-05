Liverpool stance on Goncalo Inacio transfer REVEALED as transfer window approaches
Liverpool have been linked with plenty of centre backs ahead of the opening of this summer’s transfer window with the likes of Leny Yoro and Willian Pacho among the reported candidates to arrive at Anfield.
With Joel Matip out of contract this summer, new sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards could well opt to go into the market for a high-quality replacement.
Furthermore, injury issues surrounding Ibrahima Konate mean he has been unavailable for considerable periods since joining in 2021. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be lurking for the Frenchman, who is out of contract in 2026.
Utility man Joe Gomez could well depart this summer as he is known to be open to the possibility of a return to London and Saudi Arabian clubs have also been credited with interest.
Other players like Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo, meanwhile, are available on free transfers but at this stage look likely to go to Newcastle and Chelsea respectively despite Liverpool having a look.
Ousmane Diomande celebrates after scoring goal with Goncalo Inacio during Liga Portugal 23/24 game between Sporting CP and Moreirense FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal. Maciej Rogowski Lisbon Estadio Jose Alvalade Portugal Copyright: xMaciejxRogowskix sporting-moreirense-17-09-2023-2
One defender who has been long associated with a move to Merseyside is Goncalo Inacio, the 22-year-old Portugal international who plays for Sporting CP.
Inacio, a talented left-footer, has a release clause in his Sporting contract worth €60m and he is tied to his boyhood club through to 2027 having signed a renewal in August.
A host of top European clubs, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Inacio but according to the latest reports Liverpool won’t be among them.
Liverpool NOT in for Inacio
Although the links stretch back far, respected Liverpool journalist David Lynch claims that Inacio is, in fact, not on the list of potential arrivals for the Reds.
Instead he claims that Liverpool’s name has been added to the mix in order to generate interest in the centre back.
That’s not to say Liverpool under Arne Slot won’t be in the market for a centre back but at this stage it looks unlikely they will be moving for Portuguese Primeira Liga winner Inacio.
However, the emergence of Jarell Quansah over the course of last season may well have lessened the urgency in that area.
