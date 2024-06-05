Liverpool stance on Goncalo Inacio transfer REVEALED as transfer window approaches

Liverpool have been linked with plenty of centre backs ahead of the opening of this summer’s transfer window with the likes of Leny Yoro and Willian Pacho among the reported candidates to arrive at Anfield.

With Joel Matip out of contract this summer, new sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards could well opt to go into the market for a high-quality replacement.

Furthermore, injury issues surrounding Ibrahima Konate mean he has been unavailable for considerable periods since joining in 2021. Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be lurking for the Frenchman, who is out of contract in 2026.

Liverpool stance on Goncalo Inacio transfer REVEALED as transfer window approachesby Peter Staunton

Revealed: Cody Gakpo Manchester United move fell apart over FFPby Peter Staunton

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson reveals future Liverpool plans amid Bayern Munich transfer linksby Peter Staunton

Utility man Joe Gomez could well depart this summer as he is known to be open to the possibility of a return to London and Saudi Arabian clubs have also been credited with interest.

Other players like Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo, meanwhile, are available on free transfers but at this stage look likely to go to Newcastle and Chelsea respectively despite Liverpool having a look.

Gonçalo Inácio and Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP. Both are Liverpool transfer targets.

Ousmane Diomande celebrates after scoring goal with Goncalo Inacio during Liga Portugal 23/24 game between Sporting CP and Moreirense FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal. Maciej Rogowski Lisbon Estadio Jose Alvalade Portugal Copyright: xMaciejxRogowskix sporting-moreirense-17-09-2023-2

One defender who has been long associated with a move to Merseyside is Goncalo Inacio, the 22-year-old Portugal international who plays for Sporting CP.

Inacio, a talented left-footer, has a release clause in his Sporting contract worth €60m and he is tied to his boyhood club through to 2027 having signed a renewal in August.

A host of top European clubs, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Inacio but according to the latest reports Liverpool won’t be among them.

Liverpool NOT in for Inacio

Although the links stretch back far, respected Liverpool journalist David Lynch claims that Inacio is, in fact, not on the list of potential arrivals for the Reds.

Instead he claims that Liverpool’s name has been added to the mix in order to generate interest in the centre back.

That’s not to say Liverpool under Arne Slot won’t be in the market for a centre back but at this stage it looks unlikely they will be moving for Portuguese Primeira Liga winner Inacio.

However, the emergence of Jarell Quansah over the course of last season may well have lessened the urgency in that area.

Liverpool FC Contracts Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

Keep, sell, renew? What Liverpool SHOULD do with every player this summerby Henry Jackson

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool vs Sparta Prague

Four Liverpool players NAMED who could surprise people under Arne Slotby Peter Staunton

Teun Koopmeiners Liverpool 2023-24

Liverpool MUST make Teun Koopmeiners Arne Slot's transformative first signingby Yash Shah