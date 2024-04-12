Liverpool 'will show a reaction' against Palace

[Getty Images]

Jurgen Klopp has promised that Liverpool will show a reaction to their shock Europa League defeat by Atalanta when they face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Klopp said he could never ensure there would be no repeat but it is his job to correct the performance.

"I don’t think it’s a general low point," he said. "But you can see performance-wise it was a low point.

"The good thing about a really bad performance is that you can play better, so we should start from there. First and foremost, this must feel bad and it does."

Klopp continued: "We have to show a reaction, definitely. That is 100% clear. I will think about that but it's not the first time in my life that I lost a football game unfortunately.

"We will show a reaction - I can promise."

Liverpool are second in the Premier League, level on points with leaders Arsenal but only a point ahead of Manchester City in third.