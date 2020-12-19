Liverpool in seventh heaven as Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah doubles see Reds top table at Christmas

Miguel Delaney
·4 min read
Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his second in Liverpool&#x002019;s 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace (EPA)
Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his second in Liverpool’s 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace (EPA)

As much as a performance of champions, it was different individual displays of Liverpool’s exacting quality, and a goal of the month competition all in one match. This 7-0 win over Crystal Palace was a victory as special and as era-defining as anything we’ve seen in Jurgen Klopp’s half-decade in charge. And that in a season when they have been someway off their highest level. It was that good, that ominous for everyone else. It was also a record, as their biggest ever away win in the league.

They raised it when required to rise above the whole league - and a generally lower-quality season. That may be the case in this title race as a whole.

On that, this does have the potential to be a juncture week, and you could sense how transformational the victory over Tottenham Hotspur might have been. You could see its significance in the reaction, and the response at Selhurst Park.

There is also something instructive there, given Spurs’ own performance at this stadium only six days ago.

READ MORE: Premier League table and fixtures in full

Jose Mourinho’s side had the lead and the chance to go top before such a crucial game, but sat back and squandered it, before suffering from a similar approach at Anfield. Liverpool won that, moved up, and stepped up to something so dazzlingly resounding here. They suddenly look in full command on top, and close to their top level.

This season of course has a habit of making fools of people, and rendering predictions ridiculous, so it could all change again so quickly in a matter of weeks.

It’s just Liverpool have a habit of making fools of people too, not least with the speed with which they can change a game.

&lt;p&gt;Minamino got the ball rolling. inthe third minute&lt;/p&gt;Reuters

Minamino got the ball rolling. inthe third minute

Reuters

That was repeatedly illustrated throughout this game, and right from the off.

Any concerns about Jurgen Klopp resting Mohamed Salah - who was, at least before this, Liverpool’s one main forward on form - were dispelled within a mere three minutes.

Takumi Minamino stepped up by shifting his body intelligently, before slotting in a fine goal set up by Sadio Mane. That was a sign of improvement from his provider, too.

Before that, though, Palace actually had a spell when they looked like they could get something from the game, when they were exposing - yes - flaws in this Liverpool side.

Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew will rue one move where the latter had the chance to play in the easiest of passes, but squandered it.

&lt;p&gt;Mane set up Minamino before scoring the second himself&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty

Mane set up Minamino before scoring the second himself

AFP via Getty

It’s just hard to know whether that would have given them a chance, or just lessened the scale of the eventual humiliation.

Liverpool made sure they wouldn’t get another chance, punishing them in brutal fashion. Mane’s powerful finish fully reflected that feeling.

That was a first goal for the Senagelese in 10 games, and as sure a sign as any that they were coming back to form.

Another sign was the sublime quality of the third goal. This was something straight out of the 2018/19 or 2019/20 seasons, as Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino exchanged the most expansive of one-twos, before the Brazilian finished divinely. After a mere two goals in 19 games this season before Wednesday, this was three in two, as he went on to make it 5-0 with a sumptuous chip.

&lt;p&gt;By the time Henderson scored the fourth Liverpool were in full flight&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty

By the time Henderson scored the fourth Liverpool were in full flight

AFP via Getty

That was in the middle of what was their own goal-of-the-month competition, as Jordan Henderson curled in the fourth with a gorgeous curling effort, before Salah - eventually coming on as a substitute for the infuriated Mane - did the same from the other side.

The Egyptian had prodded in a more mundane sixth goal before that, but that was another ominous sign of its own. There was a hunger to Liverpool, a ravenousness, as they all wanted to get in on it; all saw the opportunity to score goals.

You only had to look at Mane’s reaction to coming off, and Curtis Jones so wanting to get on.

They sensed there was more. There may well be more to come.

&lt;p&gt;Salah came off the bench to add a late double&lt;/p&gt;AFP via Getty

Salah came off the bench to add a late double

AFP via Getty

It is all the more impressive Liverpool produced this given the players they are still missing, and who they have to come back. A midfielder as good as Thiago Alcantara still has to slot into this.

The afternoon ended with Henderson - potentially BBC Sports Personality of the Year - wondering which goal was the best.

But there is no question which team is the best, or what their best performance of the season so far was.

This will take some beating.

Latest Stories

  • No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

    Ohio State running back Trey Sermon got the message Saturday. “I’m aware of my ability and I know I’m more than capable of playing my game, which is making guys miss and playing at the second level," the Big Ten championship game MVP said. Sermon used the combination of vision and speed to average 11.4 yards on 29 carries against one of the nation's top defenses, breaking Eddie George's single-game school record and the Big Ten championship game mark.

  • Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football-- here's how much he made in incentives

    Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.

  • Championship week winners and losers: Projecting the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowl games

    Will Texas A&M move up to No. 4 on Saturday? We're not sure.

  • Charlie Woods shines, carries his dad Tiger Woods in PNC Championship debut

    Charlie Woods carried his dad Tiger Woods in the first round of the PNC Championship. Team Woods shot 10 under in the scramble format.

  • Oregon Ducks wake up Pac-12 Champions, leaving others livid

    Haters gonna hate. Don't blame the Ducks, blame the Pac-12.

  • Harris scores 5 TDs, No. 1 Bama escapes No. 11 Florida 52-46

    In a season of blowouts, Alabama finally got tested. Against a team that just wouldn't quit, the Crimson Tide required every last point. Nick Saban needed his offensive stars to shine as bright as they have all season.

  • Charlie Woods ready to steal show at family event

    The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.

  • Matt Kuchar teams with son Cameron to lead at PNC Championship

    Team Kuchar combined for 10 birdies over the first 11 holes en route to shooting 14-under 58 and lead by two strokes.

  • Derrick Henry could become eighth member of 2,000-yard club

    In what could be the last year of a 16-game season, Titans running back Derrick Henry has a chance to join a club that already carries one asterisk, and soon could carry two. Seven tailbacks have rushed for 2,000 yards or more in a season. The first, Bills running back O.J. Simpson, did it in [more]

  • Kings waive Frank Kaminsky; regular season roster close to completion

    Lost in a numbers game, Kaminsky waived by Kings.

  • Knicks waive Myles Powell, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

    The Knicks announced on Saturday that the team had waived Myles Powell and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

  • Doc Rivers, Dwight Howard react to Ben Simmons’ night vs. Pacers

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and big man Dwight Howard react to Ben Simmons' game against the Indiana Pacers.

  • Mohamed Salah dropped by Liverpool after revealing 'disappointment' at captaincy decision and hinting at Spain move

    Mohamed Salah was omitted from Liverpool’s starting lineup against Crystal Palace, hours after giving an interview in which he admitted he was "disappointed" to be overlooked as the club's stand-in captain and hinted that he could entertain a move to Spain. Salah scored twice as a second-half substitute in Liverpool’s sensational 7-0 thrashing of Palace at Selhurst Park, with manager Jurgen Klopp saying the forward was being rested. Klopp added that he had “nothing to say” about Salah’s interview. In the piece with Spanish publication AS, the Egyptian international said he thought he would be handed the role for the Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland after Jordan Henderson started on the bench, and with vice-captains James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk unavailable due to injury. But Klopp opted to reward youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold with the temporary leadership role, a position the academy graduate is expected to absorb full-time later in his career. Salah said he was not happy with the decision. “Honestly, I was very disappointed,” he told AS. “I was expecting to be the captain. But it's a manager's decision, so I accept it.” The timing of the remarks, and the fact that they could be construed as disrespectful to Alexander-Arnold, is certain to cause consternation at Anfield. It also prompted speculation that Salah’s omission from the team against Palace was a form of punishment.

  • Schupak: Let’s slam the brakes on Charlie Woods being golf’s next superstar

    Charlie Woods has done what few other golfers have been able to do: he's stolen the spotlight from his famous father, Tiger Woods.

  • UFC Vegas 17 Bonuses: Stephen Thompson earns an extra $50,000 for main event win

    Four fighters who competed on Saturday's UFC Vegas 17 fight card earned Performance of the Night bonuses worth an extra $50,0000. Stephen Thompson, Rob Font, Marcin Tybura, and Jimmy Flick were awarded the incentives announced the fight promotion following the event. For Thompson, it was the seventh time in his UFC tenure that he's taken home a bonus. "Wonderboy" faced No. 11 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal in the fight card's main event and shut him out on the scorecards. Thompson put on a striking clinic with his elusive footwork and precision punching. Font earned his bonus first-round finish of Marlon Moraes. Moraes entered the bout ranked No. 3 in the bantamweight division while Font was ranked No. 11. Moraes was able to take Font down in the early going but couldn't keep him grounded. Once Font got to his feet, he dominated Moraes with his striking. After dropping Moraes, Font finished him with a series of strikes on the ground. RELATED > Jose Aldo addresses military patch worn in UFC Vegas 17 bout Tybura was awarded a bonus for his second-round stoppage of Greg Hardy in their heavywegiht match to kick of Saturday's main card. Hardy looked sharp on his feet and had Tybura in struggling in the opening round. Tybura was able to take Hardy down and dominate him on the ground. The final bonus awarded went to flyweight Jimmy Flick for his first-round submission win over Cody Durden in preliminary fight card action. Flick pulled off a flying triangle choke to secure the win and a bonus. UFC Vegas 17 featured 12 bouts. Nine fights went the distance, two ended in knockouts, and one resulted in a submission finish.

  • Kim leads Ko by one at LPGA Tour season finale

    Kim, who carded six birdies through her first 13 holes and was blemish-free on the day until a bogey at last, shot a five-under-par 67 that brought her to 13 under on the week at Tiburon Golf Club. If Kim, who also led last year's season finale after 54 holes, can close out the win it would be the first time she has successfully defended a title and make her the only three-time winner of the 2020 campaign.

  • Joe Burrow’s dad offers revealing update on Bengals QB’s comeback

    Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • LaVar Ball, Kevin Durant get in heated exchange on The ETCs podcast

    LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.

  • Twitter reacts to LaMelo Ball’s insane one-handed pass vs. Magic

    LaMelo Ball had one of his best highlights of the preseason on Saturday night with a one-handed bounce pass to Malik Monk that set Twitter ablaze.

  • Panthers-Packers live updates: Down big, Carolina rallies, but falls short in Green Bay

    No Christian McCaffrey for the Panthers tonight ... again. Here is live coverage of the game at Lambeau Field.