Liverpool Set To Land 16-year-old Gem From Premier League Rivals

Liverpool are close to landing a 16-year-old gem from Premier League rivals as they continue their bid to sign top talents, according to journalist Nathan Judah.

Reds boss Arne Slot was renowned for trusting in young talents during his time at Feyenoord coach and Liverpool will want him to do the same at Anfield.

Making sure there is a conveyor belt of talents will be key for Liverpool and they are closing in on 16-year-old Alvin Ayman.

Ayman is currently on the books at Premier League side Wolves, where he is within their youth set-up.

Liverpool still have some details to finalise before they can sign him, but they are close.

Ayman, 16, is considered to be a bright talent and is hugely versatile.

Wolves snapped him up from the youth set-up at Bradford City.

Ayman mainly operates as a defender and Liverpool will be looking to get the most out of his potential after he moves to Anfield.