Liverpool set to cash in on striker as Chelsea consider activating £65m release clause

Liverpool could be set for a £9 million transfer windfall this summer if Chelsea follow through on their interest in Dominic Solanke.

The 26-year-old joined Bournemouth from Liverpool back in 2019 for an initial £19m and has since blossomed into one of the best English strikers around.

Solanke was shockingly omitted from Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad, despite 19 Premier League goals last season, but his form has alerted bigger clubs further up the food chain.

Dominic Solanke

His Bournemouth contract is reported to include a £65m release clause - which can be activated only by certain teams - and Liverpool are owed 20 percent of any profits Bournemouth receive for the forward.

Working off a £46m profit on the back of a £65m fee, Liverpool would be owed around £9m should Chelsea move ahead with the blockbuster signing this summer.

The Blues are determined to land a striker this summer with Samu Omorodion of Atletico Madrid a key target and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran also under consideration.

Solanke's £65m release clause

Solanke left Chelsea back in 2017 to join Liverpool for a reported £3m compensation fee.

The frontman failed to make a senior breakthrough at Stamford Bridge despite starring as a youth academy graduate, playing only once for the first team before moving on.

It didn’t work out for Solanke at Liverpool either, scoring only one goal in 27 games, although he was on the bench for the 2018 Champions League final when the Reds lost to Real Madrid in Kyiv.

However, he has gone from strength to strength at Dean Court after being signed by current Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes.

Solanke scored 29 goals in 46 Championship games as Bournemouth gained promotion back in 2021/22 and last season had his best top flight campaign to date.

He agreed a new Bournemouth contract in 2023, which now extends to 2027, which means the Cherries are in a good position to demand the full release clause is met by interested parties.

It is believed only top English clubs and teams competing in the Champions League have the right to activate the clause.

