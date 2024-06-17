Liverpool 'set to make bid' for £35m-rated Championship star as Brighton open talks

English outlet LeedsLive have claimed that Liverpool are expected to bid for Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville this summer, with Brighton having reportedly opened talks for the Dutch youth international.

Anfield Watch previously reported that Liverpool were weighing up a move for Summerville, with the Leeds winger named the Championship Player of the Season despite failing to earn promotion to the Premier League with the Yorkshire club.

Summerville and his teammates suffered play-off final heartbreak, losing to Southampton in the showpiece event at Wembley at the end of the season.

Liverpool 'set to make bid' for £35m-rated Championship star as Brighton open talksby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool are expected to pursue a new winger this summer but recent reports have suggested that interest in Summerville has cooled over the past few weeks.

However, LeedsLive have claimed otherwise, revealing that both Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to make bids for Summerville in the summer window.

Newcastle United also hold interest in the Dutch under-21 international who scored 21 goals and provided ten assists in the Championship last term.

According to the outlet, Leeds value Summerville at approximately £35m and a sale could lead to a 'domino-effect of other deals' as a number of top Premier League sides look for attacking reinforcements.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also revealed that Brighton have opened talks with Summerville over a move to the south coast, with Liverpool still in an 'open race' for the 22-year-old having monitored him in recent months.

Brighton's first contact may force Liverpool into action.

LIVERPOOL SEARCH FOR A NEW WINGER

Romano is among a number of reliable sources to have reported Liverpool's interest in a new wide forward this summer, despite the fact that the Reds are not keen to let any of their current attacking options leave.

However, Liverpool are expected to look for an attacker capable of sharing minutes with Mohamed Salah on the right flank, especially given the Egyptian's injury issues last season.

Summerville wouldn't be a natural replacement for Salah given he generally operates on the opposite wing and is right-footed, but he remains a supremely talented individual regardless.

Liverpool have been linked with plenty of other forwards, including Belgium and PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko.

