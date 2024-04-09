'Liverpool will see Man Utd games as those which lost the title' - Sutton

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes "if Liverpool don't win the Premier League they will look back at the games against Manchester United and think that's where we lost the title."

Both games this season ended as draws, with the game ending 2-2 on Sunday and the reverse fixture ending 0-0 at Anfield in December. Across both games Liverpool took 62 shots but only managed to score two goals.

Luton winger Andros Townsend told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that "any time you go to Old Trafford, no matter which Manchester United side you're facing it has got to be a good point".

But Sutton disagreed on a draw being a good return for Liverpool, who sit in second place - only behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference.

