Liverpool in scramble with Premier League duo for £65m-rated Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace are bracing themselves for a fight to retain Marc Guehi this summer, with Manchester United, Tottenham, and now Liverpool all reportedly monitoring his situation, according to the Daily Mail.

The Palace defender has caught the eye at the 2024 European Championship, starting for England alongside John Stones in the heart of defence.

Guehi did not put a foot wrong during the opening game, helping the Three Lions keep a clean sheet against a spirited Serbia.

The defender’s impressive international tournament debut has attracted interest from the Premier League giants, who are all keen on a move.

Liverpool want to sign another central defender this summer after letting Joel Matip leave the club on a free transfer.

The Reds are also keeping one eye on captain Virgil Van Dijk, who is entering the final year of his contract with the club. The Dutchman is no spring chicken, he turns 33 next month.

Liverpool’s first-choice target, Leny Yoro, is reportedly more interested in joining La Liga giants Real Madrid, which could mean the Reds have to pursue other targets, and Guehi is high on the club’s shortlist.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been rock solid for Palace since joining the club from Chelsea. Last term, he helped the Eagles to four clean sheets in 25 Premier League appearances, winning 60% of his duels.

Guehi’s current contract at Selhurst Park has just two years remaining, putting Palace in a precarious position.

With rival clubs circling and the defender entering the final 24 months of his deal, a transfer seems likely.

Despite the looming battle, Palace haven’t given up on retaining the defender.

Guehi has delayed any decision regarding his future. However, the club wants to offer him a contract extension when he returns from Euro 2024.

If Guehi refuses to sign a new deal, Palace will demand a hefty sum for their prized asset. They want around £65 million for his signature, benchmarking Everton’s asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite.