Liverpool and Scotland great Hansen 'seriously ill'

Alan Hansen captained Liverpool during the club's dominance of English football in the 1970s and 1980s [Getty Images]

Former Liverpool and Scotland centre-back Alan Hansen, 68, is "seriously ill".

The Anfield club announced on Sunday their "legendary" former captain is in hospital.

"The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital," a statement read.

Hansen won promotion to the Scottish Premier Division with Partick Thistle before joining Liverpool in 1977 for the start of a successful 14-year spell.

He was a key part of the great Reds teams of the 1970s and 1980s, winning eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups.

Liverpool added they are "currently in contact with Alan's family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family".

Hansen, who also won four League Cups with Liverpool, appeared 26 times for his country and was a member of Scotland's 1982 World Cup side.

Former team-mate John Aldridge, chairman of the former players' association Forever Reds, said on X: "All our thoughts as ex-LFC players are with Alan (]ocky) Hansen and his family. Let's hope he can pull through his illness. YNWA."

After retiring in 1991, he appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day from 1992 until 2014.

Hansen's former Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker wrote on X: "Horrendous news. Thoughts are with Alan, Janet and all the family."

Alan Hansen is in the top 10 for all-time appearances for Liverpool having played 620 matches [Getty Images]

He earned a reputation as one of the most insightful and influential pundits in the country while working alongside figures such as Des Lynam, Lineker, Mark Lawrenson, Alan Shearer and Sir Trevor Brooking.

Hansen's most memorable moment on the Premier League highlights programme came in 1995 when he famously responded to a Manchester United defeat at Aston Villa by insisting: "You can't win anything with kids."

That team - which included Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and David Beckham - won the FA Cup and Premier League Double that season.

Hansen was also part of BBC Sport's coverage of major football tournaments. In all he covered 16 FA Cup finals, six World Cups, five European Championships and one Olympics during his spell with the BBC.