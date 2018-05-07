Liverpool’s Salah, Mane, Firmino are becoming selfish - Jermaine Jenas

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has accused Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino of being selfish.

The attacking trio have enjoyed good understanding among themselves this season, scoring 89 goals across all competitions for the Anfield giants.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men have lost their last two games – the second leg of their semi-final tie with AS Roma and last Sunday’s defeat to Chelsea.

And following the uninspiring performances, the former England international has criticised the trio of wanting to go for glory, individually, rather than playing as a unit when in the final third.

"I saw something in the second leg which I have not seen all season, which was Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane being selfish for the first time,” Jenas was quoted as saying by Echo.

"Usually, when they counter-attack, all three of them are trying to find each other and the best route to goal. Yes Salah has scored the majority, but they have been sharing the goals out, which is one of the reason things have worked so well.

"This time, it seemed like it was suddenly every man for himself at the top end of the pitch - it was like they did not want to pass to each other anymore.

"It was almost as if they had looked at the records books about who had scored what in the Champions League and were thinking 'I want to be the man who scores the most'.

"People have been talking about this Liverpool attack as being among the best front threes we have seen in European competition, but that is on the basis of them playing together as a unit.

"Yes, it is just one game where that did not happen but it has happened this week, and it was followed by another game against Chelsea where they did not link up as well as usual."