'Liverpool are in safe hands with Kelleher'

Caoimhin Kelleher

Emma Smith, BBC Sport at Anfield

Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to start the next few games with Alisson sidelined and the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was reassuringly solid against LASK in the Europa League.

The 25-year-old made a number of good saves in a very open second half.

"He will get a little run in the team and what a way to start that run, keeping the clean sheet," former Liverpool striker Michael Owen told TNT Sports.

"He wasn't overworked but everything he had to do he did well. He has never let the team down. He has always done well when he has come in."

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole added: "Klopp has always talked glowingly of him. He has always said he is the best number two goalkeeper in the league.

"It is a thankless job - you are rarely used and when you are, you are in the limelight, but Liverpool are in safe hands with him. There is an air of calm to the back four.

"He will be tested with Liverpool's high line. He will have some work to do and a role to play for sure."